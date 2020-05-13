Trevor Noah: Not Even Donald Trump Can Explain “Obamagate”

What exactly is Obamagate — i.e. “the biggest political crime in American history?” President Trump used the term repeatedly over the weekend on Twitter.

Trevor Noah sought to explain on Tuesday’s The Daily Show.

What the f**k is Obamagate? Not even Trump knows. pic.twitter.com/IzvdEUp8iN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 13, 2020

“Trump won’t tell us what the crime is,” said Noah.

That’s because according to Noah, “not even Trump knows.”

The background: During a near record-breaking Mother’s Day tweetstorm, President Trump repeatedly posted the word OBAMAGATE in all caps.

On Monday, Trump was asked to explain the term at a press conference.

The president responded to the reporter’s question with, “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

“That’s just weird,” said Noah. “According to Trump, Obama committed the worst political crime in American history. But Trump won’t tell us what it is because it’s so obvious that you don’t even need to ask. Even though,” he continued, “everyone needs to ask.”

Thus, Noah’s conclusion.