Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sonny Skyhawk And Jaime Gomez Launch Native American And Latinx-Focused Production Company Native Spectrum

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Talks Working From Home Perks

trevor noah
Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' Comedy Central

 

Twitter has told its employees that they can continue working from home as long as they like, even after the pandemic eases.

To Trevor Noah, that brings some advantages – and one big problem.

“I hope more companies follow suit,” he said. The good news is that “your daily commute is like five seconds. Your office affair is good for your marriage. And good luck to them firing you over a Zoom call.”

The downside?  “I guess the only problem is it makes it much harder to steal your coworker’s lunch.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad