Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Talks Working From Home Perks

Twitter has told its employees that they can continue working from home as long as they like, even after the pandemic eases.

To Trevor Noah, that brings some advantages – and one big problem.

“I hope more companies follow suit,” he said. The good news is that “your daily commute is like five seconds. Your office affair is good for your marriage. And good luck to them firing you over a Zoom call.”

The downside? “I guess the only problem is it makes it much harder to steal your coworker’s lunch.”