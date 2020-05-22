Click to Skip Ad
Trevor Noah Explains Why His Family Photos Are Always Printed On Toilet Paper

trevor noah
Trevor Noah on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' Comedy Central

Trevor Noah and the Daily Social Distancing Show’s news roundup of the day focused first on the catastrophic flooding plaguing Michigan. The collapse of a dam has led to mandatory evacuations in the central part of the state.

“God damn it, man,” exclaimed Noah. “I feel so bad for people who have to flee their homes during a pandemic. People have to choose between their photo albums and toilet paper. Which is why my family pictures are always printed on toilet paper.”

Noting the multiple disasters that have befallen the state, he added, “It’s only a matter of time before Kanye comes out with another album.”

Moving on, Noah talked about the decision of Lori Loughlin and her husband to cop a plea in the college bribery scandals that engulfed them. Noah marveled that after months of insisting she was innocent, Louglin finally caved. He attributed it to her being sick of locking themselves inside with their families.

