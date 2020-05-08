Trevor Noah And ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show” Throws One High And Tight To South Korean Baseball

South Korea has found a safer way to bring back sports in this pandemic age. Trevor Noah spotlighted their techniques, including a “first pitch” from a boy in a plastic baseball bubble and paper cutouts of fans.

“Sure, people are still going to die of boredom,” Noah said. “It is baseball, after all.” But they are safe from the coronavirus.

He also questioned why the paper cutouts of fans were wearing masks, and noted that cardboard figures – like Vice President Mike Pence – don’t need them.