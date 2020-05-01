Trevor Green Dies: Entertainment Film Distributors Co-Founder & UK Distribution Giant Was 66

Sad news coming to us in the UK. Distribution giant Trevor Green, one half of major local independent distributor Entertainment Film Distributors (EFD), has died in London aged 66, according to associates.

Green has run EFD with brother Nigel since they founded the company with their father Michael – himself an industry vet – in the late 1970s. They distributed movies from Teen Wolf to The Artist and were well known for their lucrative deals with New Line and The Weinstein Company.

EFD has been one of the UK’s biggest independent distributors for decades, achieving notable success with Oscar-winning titles such as The Departed, Gosford Park, Million Dollar Dollar Baby, Brokeback Mountain and the financially stratospheric Lord Of The Rings trilogy, as well as big box office breakouts such as Bad Moms, the Inbetweeners and Saw franchises.

A fellow UK distribution veteran told us, “What Trevor and Nigel have achieved is incredible. I’m so sorry to hear about his death. He was always so supportive of the smaller independents. He was a genuinely lovely man and friend.”

Charity Variety, of which Green was a Trustee, has posted an obituary on their website in which they describe him as “an extremely generous man and dedicated supporter”:

Variety is deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Green, one of our valued Trustees and former Chief Barker, has passed away. An enthusiastic and loyal supporter, he will be greatly missed by us all. Read more: https://t.co/wqU1jcnVRy pic.twitter.com/CskFny79Cv — Variety, the Children’s Charity (@VarietyGB) May 1, 2020

Filmmaker Gary Sinyor tweeted, “Very sad news that we have lost Trevor Green. One half of the powerhouse that is Entertainment Film Distributors. A gentle supportive soul, big eyes and a big smile.”

very sad news that we have lost Trevor Green. One half of the powerhouse that is Entertainment Film Distributors. A gentle supportive soul, big eyes and a big smile. — gary sinyor (@garysinyor) May 1, 2020

Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes The Green Knight, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Moonfall. Recent releases include The Gentlemen, Fisherman’s Friends, Midsommar and The Farewell. Green was Joint Managing Director of the UK’s Film & TV Charity.

We understand Green, who was also known for being a very private man, had been in hospital for several weeks. According to charity Variety, he is survived by his wife and three young children.