UPDATE, PART II: The plans to stage the first social distancing live music event since the pandemic shutdown were scuttled late on Thursday, as Arkansas officials seized the liquor license of a concert hall where artist Travis McCready would have performed.

The show was set to happen on Friday. Promoters described the show as “postponed” rather than cancelled. It is tentatively rescheduled for Monday, May 18, a day when the state said venues were legally allowed to hold concerts with no more than 50 attendees.

In addition to the license pull, the Arkansas Department of Health also issued a cease-and-desist order to the promoter, Temple Live.

The promoters were upset with the decision. “‘We the people,’ three amazing words, and they have been trampled on today,” said Mike Brown, a representative of Temple Live, during a televised news conference.

UPDATE: Arkansas health officials have stated they will issue a cease-and-desist order in an effort to stop a planned Friday concert in that state. If held, the event would be the first major live music gathering since the pandemic shuttered most venues in mid-March.

Country music’s Travis McCready is scheduled to headline a show in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Friday, three days before the state officially lifts restrictions on concerts at indoor theaters, arenas and stadiums. Those restrictions include limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people. The McCready show promoters said they would have 229 attendees in their 1,100 seat venue.

The Arkansas Department of Health said it would issue a cease-and-desist order to block it from taking place after the governor said he did not approve of the show.