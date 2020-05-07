Trafalgar Entertainment Strikes Deal To Run Sydney’s Theatre Royal

Trafalgar Entertainment, the International business specializing in live entertainment, has struck a deal with the New South Wales Government to operate Sydney’s Theatre Royal once it re-opens.

The company has signed a 55-year sublease to take on the venue, which will open again in August 2021. It will act as a hub for the live-streaming of theater content and community and educational engagement via TE’s subsidiaries; event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing and Stagecoach, the international provider of extra-curricular creative arts education for young people.

The Theatre Royal development will be led by Tim McFarlane, Trafalgar’s Executive Chairman Asia Pacific and Torben Brookman, Theatre Royal Sydney’s new CEO.

Co-founded by Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is backed by Barings, a $338+ billion global financial services firm. It is an active theater co-producer in Australia with credits including War Horse in Sydney, as well as Guys And Dolls, and West Side Story.

The company also has a distribution arm, Trafalgar Releasing, which specializes in live event releases, having broadcast productions from The RSC, Glyndebourne, Met Opera, and Bolshoi Ballet into cinemas around the world.