Tony Shalhoub Revives His Germophobic ‘Monk’ Character For Peacock Variety Show

It was a Monk revival of sorts in the first episode of Peacock’s At-Home Variety Show, hosted by Seth MacFarlane.

In the episode titled “Mr. Monk Shelters In Place”, Tony Shalhoub reprised his memorable titular germophobic character Adrian Monk, whom you might guess is having a tough time during the coronavirus quarantine.

Cut to Adrian furiously washing his hands as he sings “99 Bottles of Beer on The Wall” (eventually getting down to 16), slips on latex gloves covered by socks, runs his fresh produce though the dishwasher, microwaves his mail… well, you get the idea. He even stays six feet away from his laptop during a video conference.

A few Monk alums also appear in the video, including Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Ted Levine as Capt. Stottlemeyer and Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher. At one point, Monk pleads for more hand sanitizer, saying “I’m down to my last 12 cases,” to which Disher replies, “He’s hoarding!”

At the end of the video, Shalhoub appears as himself, revealing that he and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus and have since recovered. “It was a pretty rough few weeks, but we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse,” he said.

Monk aired for eight seasons on USA Network from 2002 to 2009. There has been talk throughout the years of a Monk movie, which once came close, but never happened. All eight seasons of Monk are on Peacock as part of the streaming service’s acquired library content. Peacock is currently available to Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 subscribers. It launches nationally on Wednesday, July 15.

Watch the video above.