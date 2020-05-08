‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Tommy’ Ends Its Run Even

ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was the top-rated show in primetime Thursday, scoring a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.20 million viewers on a night that saw the series finale of CBS’ Tommy, the debut of Fox’s Gogglebox-themed Celebrity Watch Party, and the return of NBC’s Blindspot for its fifth and final season.

Three shows that were canceled by CBS earlier in the week aired last night: comedies Man With a Plan (0.7, 6.08M), steady with both of its back-to-back episodes last week, and Broke (0.6, 4.80M) were followed by Tommy (0.5, 5.37M), the Edie Falco-starring police drama. Its series finale was even compared with last week. CBS won the night overall in viewers.

ABC won the night in the demo, with Millionaire, which gained a tenth from last week’s episode, followed by Station 19 (0.8, 5.53) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.5, 2.78M), which were both off a tenth.

NBC’s night started with the 8 PM time-period premiere of Council of Dads (0.4, 3.02M), which gained in both metrics compared with last week’s original at 10 PM. It was followed by Blindspot (0.3, 2.14M), which kicked off its Season 5 run that will go 13 episodes.

On Fox, its Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.79M), the celebrity adaptation of the UK Channel 4 format, kicked off its 10-episode run. It aired in the 8 PM slot replacing Last Man Standing which ended its season last week.

The CW aired fresh episodes of Katy Keene (0.1, 470,00) and In the Dark (0.1, 340K), both steady with last week.