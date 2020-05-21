‘Last Dance’ For The Gridiron? ESPN Sets Deal With Tom Brady For 9-Episode Series On QB’s Remarkable Career

EXCLUSIVE: After a towering rating success on the Michael Jordan 10-part documentary The Last Dance, ESPN is working with Tom Brady and Religion of Sports on Man In The Arena, a nine-episode multi-platform series coming in 2021. The focus will be on another GOAT for his sport: Brady himself. The series will be Brady’s first-hand account of the most iconic moments of his NFL career, including each of his nine Super Bowl appearances as quarterback of the New England Patriots. Also in there will be smaller, seemingly insignificant instances that became pivotal events and paved the path of the future Hall of Famer’s journey, which takes a new chapter after his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s the trailer:

The series is being co-produced by ESPN along with Brady’s new company 199 Productions and Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports. The series will be shepherded by Connor Schell, the Executive VP, Content for ESPN who is a veteran of the network’s superb 30 for 30 series, and executive producer of The Last Dance as well as the upcoming Bruce Lee docu Be Water.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” Schell said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them. Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”

Back in March when the entire sports world was focused on whether Brady would return to New England after he became a free agent, Brady launched 199 Productions to be a global content company generating inspirational content. Deadline revealed the new company and that Brady was huddling with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO studio’s non-fiction group Wonderburst to produce the giant screen 3D adventure Unseen Football, a documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of the sport, with Brady as the tour guide. Chopra is directing.

“I’m excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney along with our Religion of Sports partners to launch this new series that gives an inside look into the championship moments I’ve been blessed to experience,” Brady said. “Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat. ” Brady adds, “This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”