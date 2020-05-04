Tina Fey To Host Starry Virtual Telethon For New York COVID-19 Relief; Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro Among Guests

Tina Fey will host virtual telethon Rise Up New York! next Monday, May 11, raising money for New Yorkers hit by COVID-19 and the shutdown, with telethon guests set to include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, among many others.

Presented by the anti-poverty organization Robin Hood along with iHeartMedia, Rise Up New York! will include musical performances by Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Sting and others to be announced.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore in a statement. “This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet. This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

Other scheduled guests include Michael Strahan, Karlie Kloss, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms. Reports about front-line workers also are expected.

All donations made through the telethon will go to food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more to assist New Yorkers in rebuilding their lives as the city continues battling the pandemic.

The one-hour Rise Up New York! will air nationally at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11, on CNBC. Local New York stations, as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12, also will air, and the telethon will stream on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations as well as SiriusXM nationally.

Alex Coletti Productions, iHeartMedia entertainment enterprises president John Sykes and talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim are the exec producers.