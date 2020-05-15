Timothy Olyphant Saddles Up For ‘Mandalorian’ Season 2

Deadline has confirmed that Deadwood and Unjustified star Timothy Olyphant is joining Season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

It isn’t clear whether he’ll be playing a new character or a well known one from the extended Star Wars universe.

Olyphant joins a slew of new faces in Season 2, which is already in the can, including Rosario Dawson (reportedly Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan) and Michael Biehn.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will return in October.