Director Tim Story Re-Joining Kevin Hart On STX Entertainment Comedy ‘Night Wolf’

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Story is negotiating to re-team with Kevin Hart in the STX Entertainment superhero comedy Night Wolf, written by Detective Pikachu scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Hart will star in and produce via his HartBeat Productions.

Night Wolf follows a Meet the Parents-esque encounter where a man (Hart) meets his future father-in-law for the first time only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf. Story will also produce through his production company, The Story Company. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett will be executive producer.

“Tim was our first choice for this project,” said Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “His skill with both comedy and action, along with his long history of working with Kevin on both Ride Along films, both Think Like a Man films, and many of Kevin’s comedy standup event films made him uniquely suited for this material. He came in with a great take and STX and HartBeat couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

Story most recently wrapped Tom and Jerry at Warner Bros. He and Hart have been regular collaborators in the Ride Along and Think Like A Man franchises, and the concert films What Now?, Let Me Explain and Laugh At My Pain. Seven of the nine narrative features he directed have opened atop the box office.

Story is repped by UTA and attorney Matt Johnson of Ziffren Brittenham.