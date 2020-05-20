Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim’s Abso Lutely Productions And Doing Things Media Enter Development Deal For Internet Series ‘All Gas No Brakes’

EXCLUSIVE: Doing Things Media and Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim’s production company Abso Lutely Productions have entered a development deal to create a television series based on internet series All Gas No Brakes.

Doing Things Media is known for creating viral Instagram content including the series All Gas No Brakes. The new television series will feature host and executive producer Andrew Callaghan as he take viewers on a journey to the most bizarre fringes of American culture. He will travel across the nation in his old-school RV to attend the most bizarre and outlandish conferences, parties, expos, conventions and political events in America.

On his journey across America, the deadpan Callaghan — in his oversized newsman suit– will encounter an interesting menagerie of characters including Flat Earthers, Furries, Border Patrolmen, MDMA-fueled ravers, Pornstars, among others.

Doing Things Media co-founder Reid Hailey said: “We are constantly looking to expand our content offering. Our overall goal is to keep fans laughing and wanting more. All Gas No Brakes was built on Instagram but continues to evolve across platforms. The host, Andrew Callaghan, has a deadpan yet innovative interview style that translates to comedy gold on camera with characters he interviews. As we looked to take the series to television, we couldn’t think of better partners than the comedic geniuses Tim, Eric and the Abso Lutely team. We can’t wait to bring the absurdity and excitement of what’s made All Gas No Brakes so successful on the internet to television.”

Callaghan became a full-time creator for Doing Things Media in 2019. The new television format in partnership with Abso Lutely Productions will follow the success All Gas No Brakes which has garnered with nearly 2M followers on Instagram, YouTube and Patreon in less than a year.

Heidecker, Wareheim and Dave Kneebone will executive produce the series for Abso Lutely. Reid Hailey, Max Benator, and Callaghan will executive produce for Doing Things Media.

