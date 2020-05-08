ScoobDance TikTok Challenge Rises To 2B+ Views Before Pic’s Home Debut

Just because Warner Bros.’ Scoob is heading into homes on May 15, doesn’t mean it’s not notching out an event pic marketing vibe.

The #ScoobDance challenge, launched on May 3 by 14-year-old TikTok celebrity dancer Jalaiah Harmon with original music from Movers+Shakers, has accumulated 2.1 billion global views to date, and it’s still climbing. In just over three days views on the #ScoobDance challenge reached 1 billion. The challenge runs through today.

Marking her first official brand partnership since choreographing the viral “Renegade” dance craze, Harmon’s performance has driven the bulk of the conversation, with another original piece by @JustMaiko also leading the pack with more than 877K likes, so far. Key influencers include: @justmaiko, @hi.this.is.tatum, @mr_mrs_wash, @jelinuh and @alaskatheshepsky.

Scoob, directed by Tony Cervone, is available for a 48-hour PVOD rental of $19.99 next Friday, or for premium digital ownership of $24.99 in the U.S.

The pic follows the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo’s origins, and his friendship with Shaggy and how they joined forces aspiring young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to become the celebrated Mystery Inc. With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell, and Frank Welker star.