‘This Is Us’ May Not Begin Production Again Until January, Says Supporting Actor Jon Huertas

Governor Gavin Newsom hosted a Zoom roundtable with Californians who work in the film and television industry on Wednesday. Participants included Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and actor Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas on NBC’s This Is Us.

Huertas inadvertently made some news when he revealed that, in speaking with show creator Dan Fogelman, he had learned the hit show may not go back into production until January 2021, in case there is a second wave of the virus.

“Emotionally, of course, we all want to get back to work,” Huertas said. “But also, the actor is going to be the least protected person on set. We can’t film with PPE on.”

Huertas said he had spoken to SAG-AFTRA and it is working on guidelines for how to return safely.

Huertas was upped to a series regular in Season 2 of This Is Us. Heading into its fifth season, NBC’s hit remains the highest-rated scripted series on broadcast television among adults 18-49.

Watch the governor’s virtual meeting with Huertas and others below.