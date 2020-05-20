‘The Voice’ Finale Tops Quiet Tuesday; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Debut Ratings Solid

The Voice ended its season Tuesday with a virtual finale that delivered a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.43 million viewers who tuned in as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas crowned the winner (no spoilers here) virtually for the reality singing competition’s 18th cycle.

The finale, which aired from 9-11 PM, dipped a tenth from Monday’s part one to match a season low. It also was down two tenths from last spring’s finale. Still, NBC swept the night in the demo and viewers.

The CW meanwhile introduced a new hero into its comic book universe with DC’s Stargirl (0.3, 1.21M), down and tenth from The Flash finale a week ago in the time slot but beating it in viewers. The freshman series was followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 803,000), which held steady.

ABC aired the special After the Dance (0.4, 2.63M) with ESPN host and NBA commentator Stephen A. Smith. The one-hour primetime special featured NBA legends as they discussed ESPN’s hit Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance. The network followed it with another special, the two-hour The Story of Soaps (0.3, 2.03M), which put the spotlight on the impact of soap operas.

Elsewhere it was fairly quiet, with CBS airing reruns of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted and Fox a recap of The Masked Singer (0.9, 4.17M) and a repeat of 24 Hours to Hell and Back.