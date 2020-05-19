‘The Voice’ Rises To Top Monday Ratings With Part 1 Of Finale; ‘Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’ Wraps With Viewer High

NBC showcased the first part of The Voice season finale on Monday, with the two-hour show up a tenth from last week delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.55 million viewers. It marks the most-watched edition of the reality singing competition since April 20. Songland (0.7, 4.00M) followed, welcoming Florida Georgia Line, and held steady in the demo while also hitting a four-week high in total viewers.

The pair helped NBC sweep the night overall in the demo and total viewers.

ABC’s The Bachelor: Listen to your Heart (0.6, 3.00M) ended its inaugural musical romance on par with last week. The network’s freshman romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (0.4, 2.30M), meanwhile, slipped a tenth in the demo.

The CW featured a special episode of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 841,000), while Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 622K) held steady in the demo but hit a viewership low.

CBS and Fox aired reruns.