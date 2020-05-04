‘The Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Adds Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, Gretchen Mol, Jurnee Smollett-Bell And More

The second season of the CBS All Access anthology reboot of The Twilight Zone has added a robust list of cast members that will travel through another dimension…a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A dimension called The Twilight Zone.

Added to the 10-episode sophomore season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of the classic sci-fi series is Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., among others.

Some highlights for the newly announced slate of actors include the episode titled “Ovation” which is directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini. The episode is stacked with Ferreira, Smollett-Bell as well as Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!) and Thomas Lennon.

Jennifer McGowan will direct “Try, Try” written by Alex Rubens and starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch) while Osgood Perkins wrote and directed “You Might Also Like” starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance).

Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg are executive producers of The Twilight Zone.

The season two cast and episode titles, in no particular order, include:

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let’s Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jennifer McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911! Night at the Museum” franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Previously announced cast and episodes include:

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl