Mafia Pic ‘The Traitor’ Tops Italy’s David di Donatello Awards

Marco Bellocchio’s mafia movie The Traitor topped last night’s David di Donatello Awards, Italy’s national film awards, scooping six prizes including Best Film.

The movie also won Director for Bellocchio, Screenplay, Actor for Pierfrancesco Favino, Supporting Actor for Luigi Lo Cascio, and Best Editing. It premiered at Cannes last year before going on to gross a healthy $5.3M in Italy via local outfit 01 Distribution. Sony Pictures Classics released in the U.S., taking $294,783.

There was no physical ceremony this year due to the ongoing lockdown but host network Rai instead put on a virtual ceremony, with winners appearing via video link.

As reported by Republica, Italian president Sergio Mattarella sent in a message of support for the Italian film industry during the coronavirus crisis. “To my great regret, this year, for the well-known reason of health , it was not possible to organize the presentation ceremony of the David di Donatellos,” the statement, translated from Italian, read.

“The world of cinema is undergoing, to a particularly heavy extent, the consequences of the terrible epidemic that suddenly hit our existence, upsetting its uses, habits, projects and realizations… To rebuild our country after the dramatic epidemic it will be necessary to recover inspirations and, therefore, to go back to dreaming and making people dream. And this is the main task of art, creativity and artists,” he added.

Other winners on the night included Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio, which was beaten in major categories but still picked up five awards including production design, costume design and VFX. Actor Roberto Benigni, a multiple David di Donatello winner, was topped in the Supporting Actor category.

Korean Oscar sensation Parasite also added to its packed awards cabinet, picking up the previously announced Best Foreign Film prize.

Full list of winners:

BEST FILM

THE TRAITOR

DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DIRECTOR

THE TRAITOR

DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR

BANGLA

DEBUTING DIRECTOR: PHAIM BHUIYAN

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE TRAITOR

MARCO BELLOCCHIO – LUDOVICA RAMPOLDI – VALIA SANTELLA – FRANCESCO PICCOLO

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

MARTIN EDEN

MAURIZIO BRAUCCI – PIETRO MARCELLO

BEST PRODUCER

THE FIRST KING

ANDREA PARIS AND MATTEO ROVERE FOR GREENLAND WITH RAI CINEMA – ROMAN CITIZEN – GAPBUSTERS

BEST ACTRESS

THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE

JASMINE TRINCA

BEST ACTOR

THE TRAITOR

PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

5 IS THE PERFECT NUMBER

VALERIA GOLINO

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

THE TRAITOR

LUIGI LO CASCIO

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

THE FIRST KING

DANIELE CIPRI ‘

BEST SCORRE

THE MAGICAL FLUTE OF PIAZZA VITTORIO

THE ORCHESTRA OF PIAZZA VITTORIO

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE

TITLE: WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE

MUSIC BY: ANTONIO DIODATO

TEXTS BY: ANTONIO DIODATO

PLAYED BY: DIODATO

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

PINOCCHIO

DIMITRI CAPUANI

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER

PINOCCHIO

MASSIMO CANTINI PARRINI

BEST MAKEUP

PINOCCHIO

DALIA COLLI – MARK COULIER (PROSTHETIC MAKEUP)

BEST HAIR

PINOCCHIO

FRANCESCO PEGORETTI

BEST EDITING

THE TRAITOR

FRANCESCA CALVELLI

BEST SOUND

THE FIRST KING

DIRECT RECORDING : ANGELO BONANNI

MICROPHONE: DAVIDE D’ONOFRIO

EDITING: MIRKO PERRI

SOUND CREATION: MAURO EUSEPI

MIX: MICHELE MAZZUCCO

BEST VFX

PINOCCHIO

THEO DEMIRIS – RODOLFO MIGLIARI

BEST DOCUMENTARY

SELFIE

DIRECTED BY: AGOSTINO FERRENTE

BEST SHORT FILM

WINTER

DIRECTED BY: GIULIO MASTROMAURO

BEST FOREIGN FILM

PARASITE

DIRECTED BY: BONG JOON HO

DAVID YOUNG

MY BROTHER CHASES THE DINOSAURS

DIRECTED BY: STEFANO CIPANI

DAVID DELLO SPETTATORE

FIRST CHRISTMAS

DIRECTED BY: SALVATORE FICARRA – VALENTINO PICONE