Mafia Pic ‘The Traitor’ Tops Italy’s David di Donatello Awards

Marco Bellocchio’s mafia movie The Traitor topped last night’s David di Donatello Awards, Italy’s national film awards, scooping six prizes including Best Film.
The movie also won Director for Bellocchio, Screenplay, Actor for Pierfrancesco Favino, Supporting Actor for Luigi Lo Cascio, and Best Editing. It premiered at Cannes last year before going on to gross a healthy $5.3M in Italy via local outfit 01 Distribution. Sony Pictures Classics released in the U.S., taking $294,783.
There was no physical ceremony this year due to the ongoing lockdown but host network Rai instead put on a virtual ceremony, with winners appearing via video link.
As reported by Republica, Italian president Sergio Mattarella sent in a message of support for the Italian film industry during the coronavirus crisis. “To my great regret, this year, for the well-known reason of health , it was not possible to organize the presentation ceremony of the David di Donatellos,” the statement, translated from Italian, read.
“The world of cinema is undergoing, to a particularly heavy extent, the consequences of the terrible epidemic that suddenly hit our existence, upsetting its uses, habits, projects and realizations… To rebuild our country after the dramatic epidemic it will be necessary to recover inspirations and, therefore, to go back to dreaming and making people dream. And this is the main task of art, creativity and artists,” he added.
Other winners on the night included Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio, which was beaten in major categories but still picked up five awards including production design, costume design and VFX. Actor Roberto Benigni, a multiple David di Donatello winner, was topped in the Supporting Actor category.
Korean Oscar sensation Parasite also added to its packed awards cabinet, picking up the previously announced Best Foreign Film prize.
Full list of winners:
BEST FILM
THE TRAITOR
DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO
BEST DIRECTOR
THE TRAITOR
DIRECTED BY: MARCO BELLOCCHIO
BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR
BANGLA
DEBUTING DIRECTOR: PHAIM BHUIYAN
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
THE TRAITOR
MARCO BELLOCCHIO – LUDOVICA RAMPOLDI – VALIA SANTELLA – FRANCESCO PICCOLO
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
MARTIN EDEN
MAURIZIO BRAUCCI – PIETRO MARCELLO
BEST PRODUCER
THE FIRST KING
ANDREA PARIS AND MATTEO ROVERE FOR GREENLAND WITH RAI CINEMA – ROMAN CITIZEN – GAPBUSTERS
BEST ACTRESS
THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE
JASMINE TRINCA
BEST ACTOR
THE TRAITOR
PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
5 IS THE PERFECT NUMBER
VALERIA GOLINO
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
THE TRAITOR
LUIGI LO CASCIO
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
THE FIRST KING
DANIELE CIPRI ‘
BEST SCORRE
THE MAGICAL FLUTE OF PIAZZA VITTORIO
THE ORCHESTRA OF PIAZZA VITTORIO
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
THE GODDESS OF FORTUNE
TITLE: WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE
MUSIC BY: ANTONIO DIODATO
TEXTS BY: ANTONIO DIODATO
PLAYED BY: DIODATO
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
PINOCCHIO
DIMITRI CAPUANI
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER
PINOCCHIO
MASSIMO CANTINI PARRINI
BEST MAKEUP
PINOCCHIO
DALIA COLLI – MARK COULIER (PROSTHETIC MAKEUP)
BEST HAIR
PINOCCHIO
FRANCESCO PEGORETTI
BEST EDITING
THE TRAITOR
FRANCESCA CALVELLI
BEST SOUND
THE FIRST KING
DIRECT RECORDING : ANGELO BONANNI
MICROPHONE: DAVIDE D’ONOFRIO
EDITING: MIRKO PERRI
SOUND CREATION: MAURO EUSEPI
MIX: MICHELE MAZZUCCO
BEST VFX
PINOCCHIO
THEO DEMIRIS – RODOLFO MIGLIARI
BEST DOCUMENTARY
SELFIE
DIRECTED BY: AGOSTINO FERRENTE
BEST SHORT FILM
WINTER
DIRECTED BY: GIULIO MASTROMAURO
BEST FOREIGN FILM
PARASITE
DIRECTED BY: BONG JOON HO
DAVID YOUNG
MY BROTHER CHASES THE DINOSAURS
DIRECTED BY: STEFANO CIPANI
DAVID DELLO SPETTATORE
FIRST CHRISTMAS
DIRECTED BY: SALVATORE FICARRA – VALENTINO PICONE
