‘The Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano Recovering At Home After Being Struck By Car

Joe Pantoliano, who played the brash mobster Ralph Cifaretto on HBO’s The Sopranos, is recovering at home after being struck by a car as he was walking in his Connecticut neighborhood.

His condition was confirmed to Deadline by his agent, Barry McPherson.”Yes, Joey was hit by a car. Thrown into a fence (and) has stitches. Is back home being monitored for a concussion and chest trauma. Because of COVID the hospital didn’t want to keep him overnight. He is grateful to everyone who has been reaching out.”

In news reports, Pantoliano’s wife, Nancy, said he was walking with his family in the neighborhood when a Porsche was T-boned by another car. That sent the Porsche careening across the road, hitting Pantoliano. The impact knocked him off his feet into a nearby wooden fence, gashing his head and creating injuries to his left leg and shoulder.

Pantoliano recently appeared in the film Bad Boys For Life, reprising his role as “Captain Howard.” He has had a long career in various TV and film roles dating to the early 1970s, including his memorable turn in The Sopranos.