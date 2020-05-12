‘The Sopranos’ Alum Lorraine Bracco To Star In Indie Drama ‘Jacir’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10053062x) Lorraine Bracco attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre, in New York HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th Anniversary, New York, USA - 09 Jan 2019

EXCLUSIVE: Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas) has been tapped to star in the Jacir, an Arabic/English-language indie feature from director/producer Waheed AlQawasmi, a former creative director at Fox Television. Newcomer Malek Rahbani (The Voice of Syria) will pay Jacir, while comedian/rapper Darius “Tutweezy” Tutwiler, Sara Abi Kanaan, Tony Mehanna, and Jaime Gallagher round out the cast.

The film explores the life events between Jacir, an orphaned Syrian refugee who settles in a rough neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, and Meryl (Bracco), an opioid addicted ultra conservative shut-in who is fearful of immigrants and minority families in her area. And the unlikely friendship that develops between Jacir and Meryl, as they both learn that they have more in common than they thought.

Amy Williams (Mothers and Daughters, Rock Paper Scissors) is producing alongside AlQawasmi. Kelman-Lazarov, Nick Belperio, and Astrud Moxley are serving as executive producers. Production is slated to begin in Memphis, Tennessee this fall.

Bracco, an Oscar-nominated actress for her supporting role in Goodfellas, is repped by Innovative Artists, One Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.