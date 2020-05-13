Noomi Rapace-Joel Kinnaman Thriller ‘The Secrets We Keep’ Acquired By Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights to The Secrets We Keep, the period revenge thriller directed by The Operative‘s Yuval Adler that stars Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina. The film hails from AGC Studios in partnership with Ingenious Media and Fibonacci Films. No release plan was revealed.

Rapace stars as Maja, a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband, Lewis (Messina), in America after World War II. One day she encounters an eerily familiar figure (Kinnaman) from her past life – but is he really the man she thinks he is? Convinced he is, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him, setting in motion a series of memories and events that will change her whole perception of the truth. Amy Seimetz also stars. Ryan Covington penned the script.

Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam produced with AGC’s Stuart Ford, Greg Shapiro, and Echo Lake Entertainment’s Adam Riback. Rapace, Greg Clark, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop are executive producers.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street and Michael Rothstein and Anant Tamirisa of AGC.

“Yuval’s film is propelled by exciting performances from Noomi, Joel and Chris in this chilling post-WWII thriller,” said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. “We look forward to bringing the film to audiences nationwide.”

Bleecker Street is next up with Military Wives, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, which hits digital and Hulu on May 22.