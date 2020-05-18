‘The Politician’ Season 2 – Netflix Unveils Release Date, New Cast Additions On The Ryan Murphy Series

The Politician is set to return next month with new plot twists and new stars. Netflix unveiled the details Monday, along with first look photos for the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s dark comedy series.

The show centers on Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, California, who has known since age seven that he’s going to be the president of the United States. But first he’ll have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all — high school.

The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Jessica Lange, and Benjamin Barrett.

Judith Light and Bette Midler will have major roles in season 2 Netflix

Per Netflix, season 2 will find Payton trying to “unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton — who sees this as the next step on his path to the presidency — must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.”

The series hails from Fox 21 TV Studios under Murphy’s overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV. Murphy serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer, and frequent Murphy collaborators Falchuk and Brennan serve as writers and EPs.

Season 2 of The Politician premieres on Friday, June 19.