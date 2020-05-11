‘The Office’ Cast Recreates Show’s Wedding Dance For Zoom Marriage

The cast of The Office has reunited for a very special wedding on Zoom, recreating the memorable wedding entrance dance from Jim and Pam’s wedding on the iconic sitcom.

It all happened on Office alum John Krasinski’s weekly quarantine YouTube series Good News. Maryland couple John and Susan happen to be big fans of the show and sent Krasinski the video of John’s proposal. John had re-enacted how Jim Halpert (Krazinski) asked Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) to marry him on The Office. “He got down on one knee and just like Jim he was like, ‘I can’t wait any longer,’” Susan recalled.

Krasinski was so excited when he saw the video, he became an ordained minister online so that he could officiate their wedding. Krasinski even gathered the couple’s close friends and family on Zoom and performed the ceremony immediately. Country music star Zac Brown performed the music. Jenna Fischer offered a toast straight from the episode’s script: “One day your kids are gonna assume their parents are soulmates, and in your case they’re right.” Then, nearly the entire cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton, joined in the video wedding celebration as they danced to Chris Brown’s song “Forever.”

