‘The Morning Show’ Showrunner Kerry Ehrin Re-Ups Overall Deal With Apple

Kerry Ehrin, executive producer and showrunner of Apple’s flagship original series The Morning Show, has signed a multi-year overall deal extension with the company. Under the new pact, Ehrin will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+. The Bates Motel alumna was the first writer with whom Apple signed an overall deal in 2018.

Ehrin is currently working on the upcoming second season of The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show‘s first season, which premiered on November 1, 2019, landed three Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and Witherspoon. The series was also honored with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup.

The Morning Show is an inside look at the lives of the people who work in morning TV. Ehrin executive produces alongside Aniston, through her Echo Films banner; Witherspoon, through her Hello Sunshine production company, and Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, the studio behind the show.

Prior to The Morning Show, Ehrin served as co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner for the Emmy-nominated Bates Motel.

Before that, she was a writer and producer on Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, and has received numerous Emmy and WGA nominations, as well as four AFI Awards.

Ehrin is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and attorney Phil Klein.