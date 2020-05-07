‘Riverdale’ Ends Season On Viewership High; ‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday Ratings

Nearly all networks saw a downtick in the ratings for their Wednesday night lineups, with the exception of the season finale of Riverdale. The CW teen drama gained as it wrapped its shortened season with a 0.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 683,000 viewers, marking its biggest audience in eight months.

Despite slipping two-tenths, The Masked Singer (1.8, 7.08M) still managed to win the night. Meanwhile, its after-show After the Mask (0.9, 4.03M) failed to retain viewers and dipped week-over-week.

On CBS, Survivor (1.4, 7.58M) was down but was the night’s most-watched program. SEAL Team (0.6, 4.74M) ended its season taking a two-tenths hit from last week, dropping from its season high.

ABC kicked off its night with The Goldbergs (0.8, 4.35M), which held steady. That was followed with the first of a double helping of Single Parents; the first special episode at 8:30 PM (0.5, 2.88M) matched last week, while the second episode (0.4, 2.23M) in its regular 9:30 time slot slipped a tenth to match a series low. Sandwiched between was American Housewife (0.5, 2.83M), which also dipped a tenth. ABC ended the night with a special episode of Shark Tank (0.5, 2.40M).

NBC aired reruns of its Chicago franchise.