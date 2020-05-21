‘The Masked Singer’ Season Three Finale Unmasks Its Winner

SPOILER ALERT: DETAILS OF TONIGHT’S FINALE CONTAINED WITHIN: Unmasking is much in the news lately, at least on the political side. But television also has its version of the grand reveal, as seen on the Fox reality show The Masked Singer.

For the uninitiated, The Masked Singer is a singing competition that features celebrities belting out cover songs of famous tunes. The catch is they’re all wearing costumes and masks that conceal their identities. At the end of each episode, the audience and panelists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) vote for their favorite performer. The celebrity with the least votes is eliminated and unmasks to reveal their identity.

Fox

The show, hosted by Nick Cannon, has been picked up by Fox for a fourth season, and versions of it are a popular worldwide franchise.

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S SHOW

Tonight’s show saw singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss as The Night Angel take home the Golden Mask trophy. The Grammy winner currently starts in the Bravo series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She becomes the first female winner of The Masked Singer.

To win her title, she beat “The Turtle” (Jesse McCartney of the soap opera All My Children and boy band Dream Street) and “The Frog” (actor/rapper Bow Wow)