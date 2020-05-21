‘The Masked Singer’ Season Finale Dominates Wednesday Ratings; ‘The 100’ Returns Steady

The Masked Singer surged in numbers with its season finale Wednesday night, delivering a 2.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.72 million viewers who tuned in to see the final unmasking. The demo ticked up from last week and also rose from the Fox reality singing competition’s Season 2 finale. It also marks the show’s second-best numbers of the season, excluding Super Bowl Sunday.

Masked Singer was followed on Fox by the solid premiere of Ultimate Tag (1.3, 4.57M), helping the network sweep primetime in the demo and viewers.

On the CW, The 100 (0.2, 835,000) returned for its Season 7, holding steady with last season’s average and marking an audience high since its last premiere.

CBS aired reruns of NCIS and FBI, while S.W.A.T. (0.6, 4.78M) ended its season, slipping in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Wednesday lineup included reruns of its Chicago franchise, while ABC brought us into the Wonderful World of Disney with Moana (0.7, 3.44M).