‘The Masked Singer’: Fox Renews Reality Singing Contest For Season 4; Targets Fall Premiere

Expect more celebrities in crazy costumes as Fox is bringing back The Masked Singer for Season 4.

The renewal was unveiled Wednesday during Fox’s investors earnings call. It comes as the third season of the quirky entertainment show, which features celebrities donning outlandish outfits to sing famous cover versions, is heading to its finale May 20.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the broadcaster was targeting a fall debut, despite the current COVID-19 production shutdown. “Should conditions allow for it, we are planning production in early August of Season 4 of The Masked Singer, which we’ll target for a fall debut,” he said.

The reality series, hosted by Nick Cannon, returned for its third season with a post-Super Bowl premiere February 2, with Jamie Foxx, host and executive producer of Fox’s Shazam, joining returning panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Celebrities this season have included Sarah Palin, Rob Gronkowski, Bret Michael, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorn, Chaka Khan and Lil Wayne.

The renewal is not a surprise as the show remains a ratings hit for Fox. Its second season averaged a 3.0 Live+7 rating, ranking as last season’s No. 1 entertainment program (tied with This Is Us) and marking the first reality series to claim that rank, according to Fox and Nielsen.