‘The Lost Boys’: The CW Boss On “Passion” Project’s Fate After New Pilot Was Rolled

The CW on Tuesday made decisions on its four remaining traditional pilots, picking up two, Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, to series, and rolling the other two, The Lost Boys and Maverick.

The decision added yet another chapter in the long journey to the screen for Rob Thomas’ The Lost Boys reboot. The Lost Boys pilot had already been in production when the pandemic shut down all filming in mid-March, so the CW brass had seen some footage before opting to roll it and proceed with Kung Fu instead. (Because of parity between the CW’s affiliated studios, Warner Bros TV and CBS TV Studios, the two WBTV-produced pilots were vying for one slot).

On a press call Thursday, the CW president Mark Pedowitz said he has spoken with Thomas and the rest of the pilot’s creative team about the decision.

“Lost Boys is a passion of mine personally, having Rob attached to it,” Pedowitz said. “Once we get through this climate, we will make a determination on how best to proceed with Lost Boys. I’m hoping to keep it going.”

The Lost Boys has been a passion for Pedowitz and a labor of love for Thomas.

The Veronica Mars creator first took a stab at conceiving and writing a series adaptation of the iconic 1987 Warner Bros horror comedy movie during the 2016-17 development season. While the project didn’t go to pilot, CW execs remained high on the title.

Last season, a new version written by Heather Mitchell went to pilot, which also did not make the cut. It was then retooled this season, with Thomas and Mitchell co-writing.

In The Lost Boys TV adaptation, when a mother and her Gen Z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. It’s based on the 1987 cult classic movie that revolutionized how we think about vampires.

Mitchell and the pilot’s director Marcos Siega executive produce alongside Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions; as well as Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko and Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes serve as producers.

