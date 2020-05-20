‘The Last Dance’ Docuseries Scores On Netflix Outside The U.S.

The Last Dance continues to rack up huge viewing numbers. The documentary series about the historic final NBA title run of Michael Jordan and his dominant Chicago Bulls was watched in 23.8 million households outside the U.S. in its first four weeks on Netflix, the streaming giant tweeted Wednesday.

The co-production between ESPN and Netflix was the most-watched documentary content ever on ESPN. Airing during a pandemic-induced lack of live sports on TV, the original runs of all 10 episodes averaged 5.6 million same-day viewers on ESPN.

Outside the U.S., in countries where Netflix has first-run rights, The Last Dance is a fully branded Netflix Original. New episodes premiered on Netflix the day after ESPN’s broadcasts beginning April 20, excluding in Korea (where it began premiering on May 11) and greater China (where it is not available on Netflix). The Netflix number measures popularity and reflects Netflix members who watched at least two minutes of an episode of a series, special or film.

Directed by Jason Hehir, the series features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the Bulls pursued their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Exec producer Mike Tollin told Deadline’s Mike Fleming how the documentary came to be from a mythic treasure trove of archival footage.

The Last Dance was produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.