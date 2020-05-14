‘The Good Fight’ Renewed For Season 5 By CBS All Access; Sets Shortened Season 4 Finale Date

CBS All Access has ordered a fifth season of The Good Fight. With the renewal, the series will be able to continue the story of season 4, cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the ongoing halt in the production since early March, season 4, intended to be a 10-episode season, will conclude with episode 7 on Thursday, May 28, the network said Thursday.

“The Good Fight remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” said Robert and Michelle King. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring The Good Fight back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

Season four cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The Good Fight is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.