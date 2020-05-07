‘The Food That Built America’ Renewed For Season 2 By History

On the heels of strong ratings for season one, History has renewed its popular nonfiction series The Food That Built America that centers on the food titans who shaped America. The network has ordered 18 one-hour episodes for season 2.

The series drew 18.8 million total viewers in the first season. History will team with food author and TV personality Adam Richman for Season 2, which looks at a new group of bold pioneers behind iconic food empires such as Oreos, Frito Lay, Reese’s, Pizza Hut, and more. In addition to presenting facts and anecdotes about some of our country’s favorite brands, the series will also lean into America’s nostalgia for food and highlight the product inspiration and numerous trials, triumphs and tribulations endured by the food entrepreneurs whose grit and determination helped them persevere, per History.

The Food That Built America is produced by Lucky 8. Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and Yoshi Stone serve as executive producers for Lucky 8. Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for History.