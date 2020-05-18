‘The Expendables’ Producer Millennium Re-Opens Nu Boyana Studios In Bulgaria

The Expendables and The Hitman’s Bodyguard producer Millennium has re-opened its Bulgarian film and TV studios Nu Boyana after getting a green-light to do so from the government, the firm has told us.

Millennium says that “safety protocols are in place”, though the country has only recently begun easing a strict lockdown, which includes an ongoing ban on international travel.

Millennium says it has carried out “extensive cleaning protocols and preparation for upcoming shoots” and has set up hand sanitizing stations throughout its facilities as well as social distancing protocols: “During the pandemic we took some time to focus on development and to analyze the market moving forward. We have emerged with a new strategy that aims to help producers get back to work and fulfill the lack of content we see hitting us a few months down the line,” said Yariv Lerner, Nu Boyona chairman.

Nu Boyana says it is working with the Bulgarian Minister of Health on a testing procedure that will allow major productions to resume at the facility.

“The current proposal is to test within three days of travel to the location, test upon arrival and test again two days later to ensure that you are negative for the virus,” said a spokesperson for the studio, which is devising one set of guidelines for commercials and another for film. “After completing this process and testing negative, you will be permitted to go back to work. These new protocols are currently being reviewed by the various governmental departments.”

The spokesperson expressed confidence that international travel would resume to the country in June or July and that the studios could host Megan Fox horror movie Till Death in July.

As of last Wednesday, Bulgaria had registered 2,069 confirmed infections including 96 deaths among its seven million people.

Millennium’s recent movies to have used the studio include Angel Has Fallen, Hellboy and Rambo: Last Blood.