‘The Eddy’ & ‘Moonlight’ Actor André Holland Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actor Andre Holland.

Holland is best known for his performance in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Moonlight as well as High Flying Bird, Wrinkle in Time and Selma, the latter for which he was nominated for the NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

In television, his work includes his breakout role opposite Clive Owen in the Cinemax Steve Soderbergh series The Knick, as the lead in the first season of the Hulu series Castle Rock, FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke (season 6).

Holland currently stars in the lead role of the Netflix series The Eddy.

Following the success of Moonlight, in 2017, Holland portrayed Youngblood in August Wilson’s play Jitney on Broadway. Since July 2018, he has starred in a production of Othello at Shakespeare’s Globe, costarring with Mark Rylance. In 2018, he made his Off Off Broadway directing debut with a production of Greg Keller’s Dutch Master.

Holland remains managed by Tony Lipp at Anonymous Content and attorney Nina Shaw.