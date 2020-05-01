UPDATE, 12:30 PM: ABC has announced the first round of musical performers for The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Those who will be joining from their living room studios and kitchen stages for the Mother’s Day special are Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, and Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland.

PREVIOUS, April 29: On the heels of stellar ratings for the inaugural The Disney Family Singalong, ABC has set a follow-up special for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, at 7 PM EDT.

Hosted again by Ryan Seacrest, the special will include “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic,” according to ABC. “The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics. Celebrity guests and performance details will be announced soon.

The follow-up special will be used to raise awareness about Feeding America’s “vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19”, the network says.



The Disney Family Singalong on April 16 topped the night with a 2.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 10.30 million viewers. The special featured stars including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The follow-up special will air as part of ABC’s Sunday Night programming block, followed by a new remote episode of American Idol airing at 8 PM EDT. The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will then be available to stream on Disney+ in the days that follow (date tbd).



The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.