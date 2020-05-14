The CW Plots ‘Superman’ & ‘Batwoman’ Crossover In 2021

Superman and Batwoman will be coming together in a crossover event for The CW.

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz revealed on the network’s scheduling call that it would be planning a two-hour event pairing the two superheroes.

He said it would not happen in December, given the COVID-19 production shutdown, but hoped that it would happen in either the first or second quarter of 2021.

“We’re still working on it. It will be a smaller event than usual, we’re only planning a two-hour event. We are talking about doing Superman and Batwoman together. There’s a lot of characters coming from our other shows,” he said.

The CW has aired six annual Arrowverse crossovers – Crisis on Infinite Earths – featuring episodes of Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flasg, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, with the last episodes airing in December and January.

This comes after The CW handed Superman & Lois a straight-to-series order.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

The series comes from The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV. Helbing executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns via Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was slated to film its pilot episode during regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the rest of its 13-episode order in the summer, now will go straight into series production after all pilot production was suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic. It stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Batwoman was renewed for a second season after launching in October 2019.

Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose in the title role, is set three years after the mysterious disappearance of Batman, and Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) will have to become what her father loathes, a dark knight vigilante, soaring through the streets of Gotham as Batwoman. It airs Sundays at 8 PM.

