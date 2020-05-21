Click to Skip Ad
The CW Sets Music Collaboration Special Featuring TLC

TLC
Photo by Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

The CW is set to air a music collaboration special Iconic: TLC featuring the groundbreaking female music group TLC. Hosted by Jordin Sparks, Iconic: TLC premieres Monday, June 1 at 8 PM, followed by an original episode of Roswell, New Mexico at 9 PM.

Based on the hit Korean format Immortal Songs: Singing the Legends, Iconic: TLC features four artists – country music duo Locash, R&B/hip-hop duo Ceraadi, pop singer MAX and singer-songwriter Ally Brooke — performing covers of TLC’s biggest hits. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in the final performance of the show. Music fans can hear the exclusive songs on iHeartRadio stations across the country the following day, Tuesday, June 2, and re-watch the performances and show on The CW app and CWTV.com for free.

Immortal Songs: Singing the Legends has aired over 425 episodes to date on KBS (Korean Broadcasting Station).

Iconic: TLC hails from Critical Content in partnership with iHeartMedia and executive produced by Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Matthew Pickel from Critical Content, John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Marissa Morris from iHeartMedia. Eunhui Jong and Michael Dempsey are also Executive Producers.

