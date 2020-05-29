‘The Cool Kids’ Showrunner & ‘2 Broke Girls’ Co-EP Patrick Walsh Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that Verve has inked TV series creator, writer and producer Patrick Walsh.
The St. Louis, Mo. native began his career as a scribe on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He continued on at CBS’ 2 Broke Girls as Co-Executive Producer and then to HBO’s 2017 Pete Holmes series Crashing as a consulting producer.
Walsh created and was the showrunner on CBS’ Living Biblically, and in June 2018 became the EP and showrunner on Fox’s Charlie Day-Paul Fruchborn-created series The Cool Kids starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan, and Vickie Lawrence.
Walsh continues to be represented by Lev Ginsburg and Grace Kallis at Ginsburg Daniels.
