‘The Voice’s First At-Home Live Results Show Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Conners’ Ticks Down In Season Finale

The Voice went live for its first at-home show Tuesday, with the results show leading primetime in the adults 18-49 demographic delivering a 1.0 rating and 7.15 million viewers. This was followed by Ellen’s Game of Games (0.8, 4.17M) which held steady, helping NBC win the night overall in the demo.

ABC meanwhile aired a slate of season finales, kicking off with The Conners (0.9, 6.03M), which slipped a tenth to match a series low. Black-ish (0.4, 2.57M) also ticked down in its finale, also to a series low in the demo. Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.83M) and Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.70M) wrapped their seasons, with both steady. The network wrapped the night with For Life (0.4, 2.20M), which dipped a tenth to tie its season low.

After repeats of NCIS and FBI, CBS bid a farewell to the first season of FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.58M). which stumbled a tenth from last week to match a season low.

The CW’s superhero block for Tuesday was steady with The Flash (0.4, 1.21M) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 741,000).

Fox aired a repeat of The Masked Singer.