‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Producers Hopeful For June Production Restart But A Lot Needs To Fall Into Place

It’s been two months since daytime dramas, along with virtually all other Hollywood production, shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the suspension was for two weeks, which quickly became indefinite.

As return to work became a moving target, The Bold And The Beautiful producers have continued to update their cast and crew while preparing for an eventual filming restart.

I hear the soap’s cast and crew this week received a new memo, informing them that The Bold and the Beautiful production company is currently getting ready to resume production in June. Sources stressed that this is just a projected start date and, while the producers are making preparations, the situation remains fluid. Official safety protocols endorsed by the Hollywood unions, as well as guidelines set by CBS Television City, where the series is shot, the city of Los Angeles and the sate of California need to be in place for any filming plans to move forward.

Along with fellow CBS daytime drama The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful had about 4-6 weeks worth of episodes in the can when the production shutdown began on March 17. The last original episode aired last month and, beginning April 27, both shows started airing repeat episodes curated into theme weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.