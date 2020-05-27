‘Terrace House Tokyo’ Canceled Following Hana Kimura Death

Fuji TV’s Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020 has been canceled following the death of pro wrestler and star Hana Kimura.

The Japanese broadcaster announced the news Wednesday evening in a statement via the show’s website. “We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program. We also deeply mourn the bereaved families,” the statement reads. “Regarding ‘TERRACE HOUSE TOKYO: 2019-2020,’ we have decided to stop recording, broadcasting, and distribution on FOD in the future. We take this issue very seriously and would like to continue to earnestly respond to it.”

A cause of death has not been confirmed for Kimura, but several Japanese media outlets report it was an apparent suicide, with cyberbullying a possible cause.

The last post on Kimura’s Instagram account depicted her and a cat, with the caption “goodbye.” She also tweeted an alarming message earlier on Friday. “I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”



Terrace House follows three men and three women as they temporarily live together in a house in the Setagaya ward of Tokyo. It became a huge hit after it was picked up by Netflix. The show recently resumed airing episodes after production was shut down by the global pandemic.