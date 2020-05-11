‘Tell Me A Story’: No Season 3 On CBS All Access, First Two Seasons Acquired By the CW

Kevin Williamson’s horror anthology series Tell Me a Story will not return to CBS All Access for a third installment. The two existing seasons of the show, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, have been acquired by the CW. This will mark the TV network debut of Tell Me a Story. It also will mark the return to the CW for The Vampire Diaries co-creator/executive producer Williamson and star Paul Wesley who stars in both seasons of the CBS All Access series.

Seasons 1 & 2 of Tell Me a Story will continue to be available on CBS All Access across platforms, with the CW licensing the first two seasons for a second-window run. It is not clear yet whether Tell Me a Story‘s first season would run on the CW in the summer or be kept for fall as new seasons of broadcast networks’ current series may not be ready for a fall launch because of the coronavirus-related production shutdown. The CW is expected to unveil its fall schedule on Thursday.

The second season of Tell Me a Story will remain exclusively on CBS All Access until Q4 2020. The CW will be able to run it anytime after that. Because of the limited footprint of CBS All Access, the CW airings would expose Tell Me a Story to a wider audience. This is a rare broadcast window for a CBS All Access original series. Last summer, Season 1 of The Good Fight ran on CBS.

Tell Me a Story takes beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Exploring an entirely new set of characters, season two of Tell Me a Story features the stories of three legendary princesses – “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella” – like you’ve never seen them before.

“The brilliant Kevin Williamson, brought our favorite fairy tales to life in an anthology format that twisted and subverted the stories we all know into modern thrillers,” said CBS All Access EVP Original Content Julie McNamara. “It has been a privilege to work with such an elite and talented group of creative minds like Kevin, Aaron Kaplan and the team at Kapital Entertainment, as well as the amazing cast of Tell Me A Story, who did a phenomenal job personifying and reinventing beloved characters from these six fairy tales.”

The cast of the first season of Tell Me a Story includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

Filmed on location in Nashville, season two of Tell Me a Story stars Paul Wesley, Carrie-Anne Moss, Odette Annable, Eka Darville, Matt Lauria, Natalie Alyn Lind and Ashley Madekwe.

From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Tell Me a Story is written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Additional executive producers include Liz Friedlander, who directed and executive produced the first two episodes of Season 1, and Michael Lohmann (Season 2).

