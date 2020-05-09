Televangelist Jim Bakker Has Stroke, Taking Sabbatical From His TV Show

Televangelist Jim Bakker recently suffered a stroke, according to a Facebook post Friday by his wife, Lori. As a result, the 80-year-old preacher will be taking what’s described as a “sabbatical” from his television show.

“For many years now, Jim has been working non-stop, working hard to bring incredible prophets and guests to our show, discovering and developing new products to share … and bringing forth the message for the days that we are living in. All of these projects, and the vigorous warfare that we have experienced in the last several weeks, have taken a huge toll on Jim’s health,” said the Facebook post.

Bakker was most recently chastised for touting a coronavirus cure on his program.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James ordered Bakker not to continue advertising the product, “Silver Solution,” on his website in early March. Four days later, Missouri filed a lawsuit against Bakker and his production company for selling the treatment.

Lori Bakker noted, “As a family and staff, we continue to fight the good fight of faith and take a stand against the evil forces and hatred that has come against our ministry. In Jim’s words, this has been the most vicious attack that he has ever experienced.”

She added: “He is still dreaming and hearing from the Lord, and he already has a powerful word to deliver when he returns to the air.”

Bakker was previously convicted of fraud and served time in federal prison related to his activities connected to his popular Praise The Lord (PTL) Club show, a religious version of mainstream talk shows featuring Jim and wife Tammy Faye Bakker. The couple later divorced in 1992 in the wake of a scandal that saw Bakker pay hush money to cover up an affair with church secretary Jessica Hahn. But at one point in the 1980s, he was arguably the most prominent televangelist in America.

He now has a new show and a new wife.

On the Feb. 12 show in question, Bakker asked guest Sherill Sellman if the solution she was talking about would work against the coronavirus.

“Let’s say it hasn’t been tested on this strain of the coronavirus, but it’s been rested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours,” she replied.

“The World Heath Organization (‘WHO’) has noted that there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease,” Landau said in her letter to Bakker. “Therefore, any representation on the Jim Bakker Show that its Silver Solution products are effective at combating and/or treating the 2019 novel coronavirus violates New York law.”

Landau also said a disclaimer had to be listed on the website denying any claims on its efficacy. “These statement have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease,” the disclaimer reads.

The Silver Solution products were on sale for more than $125.