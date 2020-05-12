Telemundo Unveils Latest Programming Slate Including William Levy Telenovela ‘Café, Con Aroma De Mujer’ & Reality Series ‘El Domo Del Dinero’

A telenovela lead by Star’s William Levy and a new reality competition series lead Telemundo’s latest programming lineup.

The NBCU-owned Spanish-language broadcaster unveiled a number of new shows and renewals in lieu of a traditional upfronts presentation, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The network is reboot Café, con Aroma de Mujer (Coffee With The Scent of a Woman), the Colombian telenovela that first aired in 1994. It is written by Fernando Gaitan, who created Betty La Fea, the inspiration for Ugly Betty. The show, which stars Levy and Carmen Villalobos, is the story of Gaviota and Sebastian, who will have to overcome the resistance from the Vallejo family, loves from the past and the obstacle of belonging to two different worlds. It is produced by RCN Colombia.

It is also launching Buscando A Frida, which is based on Dónde Está Elisa (Where Is Elisa?), a mystery Chilean telenovela. The series follows the life of the Pons family and how it changes forever when their 16-year-old daughter disappears the night of her father’s birthday party. This high-class family appears to live in a perfect world, but the daughter’s disappearance will reveal secrets, lies and resentments, unmasking a family that is far from perfect. It is produced by Telemundo Global Studios.

Fernando Colunga stars in Malverde, El Santo Patron, a drama based on the life of Mexican bandit Jesus Malverde. It tells the story of a boy, born in Sinaloa, Mexico in 1870, who will ultimately become a legendary figure, almost a religious icon, protector of the people, the innocent as well as the poor and dispossessed, and even narcos and criminals. It is produced by Telemundo Global Studios.

Finally, the network is launching El Domo del Dinero, a family reality competition series that Telemundo says highlights athleticism, wits and teamwork as contestants compete to win up to $300,000.

Like many broadcasters, Telemundo is waiting to begin production on a number of these series including Buscando A Frida and Malverde, El Santo Patron.

Elsewhere, the network is bringing back existing series including reality survival competition Exatlon Estado Unidos, Fernanda Castillo and Raúl Méndez’s Enemigo Intimo and action drama Falsa Identidad.

“While the pandemic came unexpectedly and has presented many challenges, Latinos are extremely resilient, continuing to be an influential demographic shaping the future of the American economy, said Mónica Gil, CMO and Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.” “Today’s Hispanics are voracious omnichannel consumers who engage across all platforms and want dynamic content that reflects their youth, values and unique cultural experiences. We are excited to present a sneak peek of next season’s lineup including family-friendly reality competitions and contemporary scripted storytelling designed to build authentic connections with our audience on the platforms of their choice.”