Reunited ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast And Creator To Kick Off New ‘MTV Reunions’ Digital Series

Ah-wooo! MTV is bringing back the cast and creator of its iconic Teen Wolf series on Friday, June 5 to celebrate that show’s ninth anniversary. Coincidentally (or maybe not), that’s the night of the month’s full moon.

The Teen Wolf show will mark the launch of a new digital series, MTV Reunions, hosted by MTV Newscaster Josh Horowitz. The series will air on the MTV YouTube channel and this show benefits the First Responders First charity.

MTV will continue the series with other reunions of cast members from television’s most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.

For this first show, MTV is bringing back Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry. All will appear virtually in this socially distant age, as they reflect on the series and its most memorable moments.

MTV’s Teen Wolf, which was produced by MGM Television, first premiered nine years ago on June 5th, 2011 and continued for six seasons. The supernatural drama follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends, and his family.

The virtual reunion also coincides with MTV’s launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

All rights were donated by MGM Television in an effort to ensure that 100% of proceeds could go to help first responders.