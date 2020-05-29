Taylor Swift Vows To Defeat Donald Trump Over Threats To Shoot George Floyd Protesters; “We Will Vote You Out”, Singer Says

If Joe Biden hasn’t decided on a running mate yet, he might want to add Taylor Swift to the short list.

The once apolitical megastar just tore into Donald Trump with a ferocity often absent from the Democrats’ technocratic approach to the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

After a brutal night that saw Minneapolis and other place in America burning in protest from the death of George Floyd at the knee of a much complained about cop, Trump started threatening online that “when looting starts, the shooting starts,” in a violation of Twitter’s rules against “glorifying violence.”

This morning, the multi-platinum singer took to social media to tell her 86.1 million Twitter followers and Trump himself that his reign of error will come to an end:

Related Story George Floyd Family Demands First-Degree Murder Charge Against Ex-Cop; Calls For Arrests Of Other Officers - Update

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Swift is the fifth most followed individual on Twitter and surpasses the much tweeting Trump in followers by almost 6 million fans.

Besides defending his incendiary and thuggish language of last night in a duo of tweets today and a few words at a White House photo-op, Trump has yet to significantly address the death of Floyd by the now arrested Derek Chauvin. A “furious” Biden took to the Internet this morning to give a speech about Floyd’s death and racism in America. The former Vice-President and presumptive Dems nominee also has spoken to Floyd’s family directly.

Having started to step into the political arena during the 2018 mid-term elections, Swift was quick to react online earlier this month when video of the killing of jogging Ahmaud Arbery by a white former cop and his son in February became public to great mourning and outrage:

I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 7, 2020

If Netflix’s 2020 Sundance Film Festival premiering Miss Americana documentary is any indication, expect to see a lot more tweets like today from Swift as Biden and Trump face off in a coronavirus and racially ravaged nation.

In the Lana Wilson directed flick from producers Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Christine O’Malley, Swift at one point gets some pushback from his team about revealing she is voting for the Democrats and condemns Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

“I don’t care if they write that!” Swift says on camera when told she could lose part of her fanbase and generate headlines like “Taylor Swift comes out against Trump”

“I’m sad that I didn’t two years ago, but I can’t change that,” the Reputation singer proclaims of staying silent in the 2016 election. “I’m saying right now that this is something that I know is right … I need to be on the right side of history.”

“If I get bad press for saying, ‘Don’t put a homophobic racist in office,’ then I get bad press for that. I really don’t care,” Swift added.

Clearly not. Trump so far has been silent to Swift’s ripping of him and his re-election.