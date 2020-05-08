‘Taylor Swift City Of Lover Concert’: ABC Plans Special On Swift’s Paris Performance

Swifties behold, ABC is planning to show unseen footage from Taylor Swift’s City Of Lover Concert in Paris, France, last September.

The special, Taylor Swift City Of Lover Concert, will premiere straight after the American Idol final on Sunday, May 17, at 10PM EDT. It will then be made available on Hulu and Disney+.

The event features Swift performing songs from her Lover album to an audience at the L’Olympia Theater in Paris. It also will also give fans access to behind-the-scenes moments.

Eric Avram, vice president of talent and booking at ABC Entertainment, said: “While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC.”