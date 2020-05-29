Taylor Schilling Returns To Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Former Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling is back with The Gersh Agency for representation.

Schilling starred on all seven seasons of Netflix’s critically praised series Orange is the New Black, earning Emmy and Golden nominations for her role as Piper Chapman.

She was most recently seen alongside Peter Mooney and Colm Feore in horror thriller The Prodigy directed by Nicholas McCarthy. in the film, Schilling stars as Sarah, whose young son Miles’ (Jackson Robert Scott) is exhibiting disturbing behavior signals that an evil, possibly supernatural force has overtaken him. She also recently starred in dark comedy Phil, Greg Kinnear’s feature directorial debut.

Other recent film credits include comedy Family, directed and written by Laura Steinel, and Emilio Estevez’s The Public.

Schilling was previously with WME.